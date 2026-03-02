Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched Roadster Red Wolf (3 March 2026)
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the Roadster Red Wolf on 3 March 2026, a special edition that sits at the higher end of the Roadster lineup.
Priced at around ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it brings fresh style upgrades and has been available at authorized dealerships across India since 3 March 2026.
The bike will be powered by a liquid-cooled engine
The Red Wolf stands out with its deep red paint, chrome touches, brown seat, and bobber-inspired rear.
It runs on a liquid-cooled engine (reported as either 334cc or 350cc) pushing 29.1hp and 29.6Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch for smoother shifting.
Safety gets a boost with dual-channel ABS and disk brakes front and back.
The bike promises a range of over 350km per fill-up
If you're after comfort as well as looks, this bike checks both boxes: telescopic front forks, twin rear shocks, manageable seat height (795mm), and a 12.5-litre fuel tank that delivers a claimed range of over 350km.
For riders who want something stylish but practical for everyday use or weekend getaways—the Red Wolf could be your next ride.