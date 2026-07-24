Jeep India launches Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition limited to 85
Auto
Jeep India is marking its 85th birthday with a super-limited Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition: just 85 units for the whole country.
This special SUV stands out with Gloss Black 18-inch wheels, Mayan Gold touches inside an all-black cabin, and exclusive 85th Anniversary design cues, all built on the premium Overland trim.
Jeep Meridian priced ₹36.05L with CARA
Priced at ₹36.05 lakh, you can book this edition at Jeep dealerships or online.
The real highlight for tech fans: it introduces Stellantis's CARA AI voice assistant (supports 52 languages), letting you control navigation, music, reminders, and more by voice.
Plus, there are cool add-ons like ambient lighting and Sky Lounge sunroof illumination to make your ride extra personal.