Jeep launches Compass 85th Anniversary Edition, only 85 units ₹26.70L
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Jeep is marking 85 years with a super limited Compass 85th Anniversary Edition: only 85 units are up for grabs, starting at ₹26.70 lakh.
You can book one at Jeep dealerships or online.
This edition stands out with special upgrades and lets you personalize your ride even more than the regular Compass.
Compass adds styling packs, keeps powertrain
You get gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels, anniversary-themed detailing and commemorative elements, and an all-black interior with cool Mayan Gold accents.
There are also optional packages for ambient lighting, sunroof illumination, and a digital rearview mirror with dash cams, so you get both style and extra safety, while the special edition retains the Compass's existing capability and powertrain.