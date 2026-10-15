Jeep may bring Gladiator to India as CKD import

Jeep might finally bring the Gladiator pickup to India, aiming to catch the growing buzz around lifestyle trucks.

If it happens, the Gladiator will arrive as a CKD import, meaning it's assembled here but shipped in parts, and will share its platform with familiar names like the Wrangler.

This move is part of Stellantis's bigger plan to roll out more Citroen and Jeep models over the next few years.