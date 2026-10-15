Jeep may bring Gladiator to India as CKD import
Jeep might finally bring the Gladiator pickup to India, aiming to catch the growing buzz around lifestyle trucks.
If it happens, the Gladiator will arrive as a CKD import, meaning it's assembled here but shipped in parts, and will share its platform with familiar names like the Wrangler.
This move is part of Stellantis's bigger plan to roll out more Citroen and Jeep models over the next few years.
Jeep engines and expected ₹70L price
Under the hood, you could see either a 3.6-liter V-6 gasoline or a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine (like in the Wrangler).
The expected price? Around ₹70 lakh, definitely on the higher side compared to rivals like Toyota Hilux.
To make this work, Jeep is also looking at expanding its sales and service network into smaller cities using its Stellantis Brand House format.