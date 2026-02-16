Jeep Meridian Track Edition launched in India: Check top features Auto Feb 16, 2026

Jeep India just dropped the Meridian Track Edition—a limited-run, sportier take on their popular SUV.

It's based on the Overland trim and comes in two versions: 2WD AT for ₹35.95 lakh and 4x4 AT for ₹37.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings are open across India if you want to snag one.