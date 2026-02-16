Jeep Meridian Track Edition launched in India: Check top features
Jeep India just dropped the Meridian Track Edition—a limited-run, sportier take on their popular SUV.
It's based on the Overland trim and comes in two versions: 2WD AT for ₹35.95 lakh and 4x4 AT for ₹37.82 lakh (ex-showroom).
Bookings are open across India if you want to snag one.
SUV packs a powerful 170hp engine and many comfort features
You get a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine with 170hp and 350Nm torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
There's Selec-Terrain drive modes for different road conditions, plus comfort features like a big 10.1-inch touchscreen (with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, dual-zone AC, and Level 2 ADAS safety with six airbags.
It also gets dual-tone upholstery with suede inserts
The Track Edition stands out with Piano Black grille and badges, hood decals, special Track badging, and bold diamond-cut alloys.
Inside feels premium too—think dual-tone Tupelo upholstery with suede inserts and a Cortina leather steering wheel—so it's got both style and substance for your next road trip or city run.