Jeep plans to revive Willys nameplate for European electric SUV
Jeep is looking to revive its legendary Willys nameplate for a brand-new electric SUV, aiming to stand out in Europe's crowded market and push back against rising Chinese competitors.
Xavier Peugeot, who heads Jeep Europe, says tapping into the Willys legacy is a big focus as it looks to blend classic roots with modern tech.
Stellantis teases original Willys military Jeep
Design-wise, the new EV will nod to the original Willys's military heritage: Stellantis even teased the original Willys MB military Jeep parked in front of the silhouette of a larger, closed-roof SUV with a bootlid-mounted spare wheel.
The plan is for this SUV to be both affordable and 4x4-ready, using Stellantis's budget-friendly EV platform and meeting EU's proposed "E-car" regulations.
No launch date yet; Jeep expects the project to move forward after completing its "Road to 2030" strategy (i.e., after 2030) and has not committed to providing details before 2030.