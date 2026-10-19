Jeep plans to revive Willys nameplate for European electric SUV

Design-wise, the new EV will nod to the original Willys's military heritage: Stellantis even teased the original Willys MB military Jeep parked in front of the silhouette of a larger, closed-roof SUV with a bootlid-mounted spare wheel.

The plan is for this SUV to be both affordable and 4x4-ready, using Stellantis's budget-friendly EV platform and meeting EU's proposed "E-car" regulations.

No launch date yet; Jeep expects the project to move forward after completing its "Road to 2030" strategy (i.e., after 2030) and has not committed to providing details before 2030.