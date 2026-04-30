Jeep shows refreshed 2026 Avenger in Rio featuring 7-slot grille Auto Apr 30, 2026

Jeep just showed off the refreshed 2026 Avenger at a festival in Rio.

This is its smallest SUV, first revealed in 2022, and it is available in gasoline, hybrid, and electric versions.

The big change? A bold new seven-slot grille that really updates its look.