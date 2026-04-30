Jeep shows refreshed 2026 Avenger in Rio featuring 7-slot grille
Jeep just showed off the refreshed 2026 Avenger at a festival in Rio.
This is its smallest SUV, first revealed in 2022, and it is available in gasoline, hybrid, and electric versions.
The big change? A bold new seven-slot grille that really updates its look.
Avenger grille bumper and lighting updated
The front now sports an all-black grille with cool segmented LEDs that match up with boxy daytime running lights.
There's a brand-new bumper design with the center portion of the cladding raised and integrating the air duct, plus tweaks to the air dam and skid plate.
Expect fresh alloy wheels and some rear-end updates too.
Avenger powertrains likely unchanged
No surprises under the hood: Jeep is likely keeping the same gasoline, hybrid (with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive), and electric options as before.
So if you liked your choices last time around, you're set!