Jeep unveils Compass 4xe for Europe with 96.1 kWh battery

Compass 4xe off road ready

The Compass 4xe isn't just about range: it's ready for off-road fun with raised suspension, water fording up to 480mm, and tough interiors.

The Compass 4xe comes with Level 2 autonomous driving and Jeep's Selec-Terrain system offering five modes.

The Overland trim adds Matrix LED headlights. The Upland trim adds hill descent control. The Overland trim adds premium upholstery.

On higher BEV trims, you get wireless charging, ambient lighting, and upgraded driver assistance, plus rapid charging that gets you from 20% to 80% in just under half an hour.