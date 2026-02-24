Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 limited edition launched in India Auto Feb 24, 2026

Jeep India just dropped the Wrangler Willys 41 limited edition, inspired by their original 1941 military Jeep.

With only 41 units up for grabs across the country and a price tag that's ₹2 lakh higher than the regular model, this one's aimed at collectors and fans of Jeep's legacy.

It's built on the rugged Rubicon variant and stands out with special WWII-themed graphics and "One of 41" badging.