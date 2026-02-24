Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 limited edition launched in India
Auto
Jeep India just dropped the Wrangler Willys 41 limited edition, inspired by their original 1941 military Jeep.
With only 41 units up for grabs across the country and a price tag that's ₹2 lakh higher than the regular model, this one's aimed at collectors and fans of Jeep's legacy.
It's built on the rugged Rubicon variant and stands out with special WWII-themed graphics and "One of 41" badging.
You get cool modern touches like motorized side steps and a built-in dash cam, plus an optional accessory pack (₹3.6 lakh) that adds a roof carrier, side ladder, and Sunrider rooftop.
Kumar Priyesh from Stellantis India said the edition is a tribute to Jeep's heritage, mixing classic design with today's tech for something truly unique.