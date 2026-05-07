Jio launches JioCarSync to enable wireless CarPlay and Android Auto

JioCarSync supports iOS 12+ Android 11+

JioCarSync connects using Bluetooth 5.3 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, pairing your phone in about 5 seconds after you start the car.

It supports both USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports (plus a dongle for USB Type-C), works with iPhones on iOS 12 or later and Android phones running Android 11 or later.