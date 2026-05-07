Jio launches JioCarSync to enable wireless CarPlay and Android Auto
Jio just dropped the JioCarSync, a handy little gadget that turns your car's wired infotainment system into a wireless setup for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
It's priced at ₹2,399, comes with a one-year warranty, and is up for grabs on Amazon.
JioCarSync supports iOS 12+ Android 11+
JioCarSync connects using Bluetooth 5.3 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, pairing your phone in about 5 seconds after you start the car.
It supports both USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports (plus a dongle for USB Type-C), works with iPhones on iOS 12 or later and Android phones running Android 11 or later.
JioCarSync supports Siri and Google Assistant
The device blends right in with your car's controls (think steering wheel buttons, touchscreen, or built-in mic) and supports Siri or Google Assistant for hands-free help.
It's small (just 20gm), sturdy thanks to its polycarbonate body, and offers surround audio output for a better drive.