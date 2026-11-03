John Deere India sells over 100,000 tractors in 1 year
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John Deere India just hit a big milestone: selling more than 100,000 tractors between October 2025 and September 2026.
This shows how farm tech is catching on in India, helping boost productivity and making life easier for farmers.
With a presence of over 28 years in the country, John Deere has built up factories, tech hubs, and parts centers to keep things running smoothly.
Rajesh Sinha credits farmers and partners
Rajesh Sinha, who leads John Deere India, shared that this achievement really comes down to the trust Indian farmers and partners have placed in them.
He emphasized their ongoing promise to bring reliable equipment and smart technology that supports better farming and a more sustainable future.