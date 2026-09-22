Jonas Skovby sets Sitges-Terramar lap record on Varg SM Skoll
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The Stark Varg SM Skoll, an electric supermoto, just set a new lap record at Spain's historic Autodrom de Sitges-Terramar.
Swedish rider Jonas Skovby zipped around the 2-km track in 41.888 seconds, beating Carlos Sainz's 2012 time in an Audi R8 LMS.
The bike averaged 172 kph and even hit a top speed of 210 kph.
Sitges-Terramar's rough 1923 concrete complicates laps
Sitges-Terramar isn't your average circuit: it was built in 1923 and its rough concrete makes fast laps tricky.
Skovby, a Supermoto champ, teamed up with Stark Future and others for the attempt, pulling off an intense 6.6 G on the bike.
This run really shows how electric motorcycles like the Varg SM Skoll are bridging classic racing with future tech.