Jonas Skovby sets Sitges-Terramar lap record on Varg SM Skoll

Sitges-Terramar isn't your average circuit: it was built in 1923 and its rough concrete makes fast laps tricky.

Skovby, a Supermoto champ, teamed up with Stark Future and others for the attempt, pulling off an intense 6.6 G on the bike.

This run really shows how electric motorcycles like the Varg SM Skoll are bridging classic racing with future tech.