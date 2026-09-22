JSW will now make electric buses and trucks in India
What's the story
JSW Greentech has launched its commercial electric vehicle (EV) brand, Ampstar in India. The company plans to offer a range of buses and trucks, specifically designed for local conditions. To note, the firm is not just introducing a new line of vehicles but is also offering a complete battery-powered mobility solution.
Brand philosophy
Need for electrification in commercial vehicle segment
Sumit Mittal, CEO of JSW Greentech, explained that the idea behind Ampstar was to bring world-class electric commercial vehicles to India. He stressed on the importance of electrifying this segment, as commercial vehicles account for a major chunk of India's diesel consumption.
Production plans
JSW Greentech is setting up a dedicated EV manufacturing facility
Ampstar, powered by JSW, is setting up a 90-acre integrated EV manufacturing plant in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.
The facility will have a combined annual capacity of 15,000 electric buses and trucks (10,000 buses and 5,000 trucks).
It will also feature integrated battery systems and an automatic truck cabin line.
Market strategy
Ampstar will offer a range of buses and trucks
Ampstar's product range will include buses from 7-18 meters for school, city, and intercity use.
The company will also introduce a 55-tonne electric tractor-trailer as its first truck offering under the brand.
JSW Greentech plans to offer multiple ownership and operating solutions such as vehicle leasing, per-kilometer models like Battery-as-a-Service, and lifetime maintenance support for its partners transitioning to electric mobility.