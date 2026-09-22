JSW Group's Ampstar builds Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ₹2,500-cr EV plant
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JSW Group is making a big move into electric commercial vehicles with its new brand, Ampstar.
Backed by a ₹2,500-crore investment, they've built a 90-acre factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, set to roll out 15,000 vehicles a year starting October 2026.
The goal? Help India cut back on imported fossil fuels and bring some fresh tech to the road.
Ampstar offers charging stations and BaaS
Ampstar isn't stopping at building trucks; they're setting up charging stations, offering fleet management tools, and even flexible options like leasing and Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS).
First up is a powerful 55-ton electric tractor-trailer, with tippers and dumpers coming soon.
It's all about making clean transport easier for everyone.