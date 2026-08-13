JSW MG India to launch Hector Tomahawk on ADAPT platform

The first version is likely to be fully electric, promising a solid 530km range (CLTC) with a 201hp motor and a big 69.2 kWh battery, perfect for long drives without worrying about charging stops. There's also talk of a plug-in hybrid version.

Design-wise, expect sleek LED lights, a rectangular grille section, and practical touches like pull-type door handles and roof rails.

MG says the ADAPT platform will let it roll out different powertrains in the future, so there could be even more choices down the line.