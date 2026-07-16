JSW MG Motor India debuts MG ADAPT, plans FY2026-27 launches
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JSW MG Motor India has rolled out MG ADAPT, the nation's first platform that can handle four types of green vehicles (EVs, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and range-extender EVs) all on one flexible setup.
They're planning to launch both an electric car and a plug-in hybrid using this tech in fiscal 2026-27.
MG ADAPT adds 10-in-1 drive unit
MG ADAPT packs some serious innovation, including India's first 10-in-1 Intelligent Electric Drive Unit and a smart energy management system that switches between four drive modes for better efficiency.
It even supports REEV tech where a gasoline engine just charges the battery.