JSW MG Motor India reveals 3-row NEV SUV July 16

Built on MG's "Adapt" platform with a battery built into the floor, this SUV should pack modern style: think tall hood, squared-off wheel wells, roof rails, and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, expect a clean look with a big 12.8-inch touchscreen and an 8.8-inch digital cluster.

Range-wise, the plug-in hybrid could do up to 100km electric-only; the all-electric version might go as far as 500km per charge.

It'll go head-to-head with Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari in India's premium SUV scene.