JSW MG Motor India reveals 3-row NEV SUV July 16
JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to reveal its latest three-row NEV SUV on July 16.
While the official name and engine details are still under wraps, word is it'll be based on the global Wuling Starlight 560, likely offering a plug-in hybrid or full electric option, MG's way of doubling down on green tech for India.
JSW MG SUV with 12.8-inch touchscreen
Built on MG's "Adapt" platform with a battery built into the floor, this SUV should pack modern style: think tall hood, squared-off wheel wells, roof rails, and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, expect a clean look with a big 12.8-inch touchscreen and an 8.8-inch digital cluster.
Range-wise, the plug-in hybrid could do up to 100km electric-only; the all-electric version might go as far as 500km per charge.
It'll go head-to-head with Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari in India's premium SUV scene.