JSW MG Motor India teases Adapt 7-seater EV, pre-bookings ₹21,000
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JSW MG Motor India just teased its all-electric seven-seater SUV, launching August 26.
Built on the ADAPT platform, it sports a bold look with LED taillamps, a shark fin antenna, flared wheel arches, and roof rails, inspired by an Allied fighter aircraft from World War II.
Pre-bookings are open now with a ₹21,000 booking amount.
Matches Wuling Starlight 560 dimensions
The SUV matches the size of the Wuling Starlight 560 (that's 4,745mm long and 1,850mm wide), so there's plenty of room for friends or family.
Inside you get a huge 12.8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus leatherette seats and a massive 763-liter trunk.
Unlike its international cousin (a hybrid), this one is fully electric, joining MG's growing EV lineup in India.