JSW MG Motor India teases Adapt 7-seater EV, pre-bookings ₹21,000

The SUV matches the size of the Wuling Starlight 560 (that's 4,745mm long and 1,850mm wide), so there's plenty of room for friends or family.

Inside you get a huge 12.8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus leatherette seats and a massive 763-liter trunk.

Unlike its international cousin (a hybrid), this one is fully electric, joining MG's growing EV lineup in India.