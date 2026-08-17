JSW MG Motor India to launch 7-seater EV August 26
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JSW MG Motor India is dropping its upcoming seven-seater electric SUV on August 26, 2026.
Spotted test cars hint at a driving range of over 500km, and this model will debut MG's new Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology (ADAPT) in India.
If you're interested, pre-bookings are already open for ₹21,000 on the official site.
MG SUV shows WWII fighter design
Inspired by World War II fighter planes, the SUV sports rectangular headlamps, parallel LED DRLs, pronounced wheel arches, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Inside, you get three rows with a bench-style second row, a beige cabin vibe, and a panoramic sunroof.
It'll sit above the Hector in MG's lineup. Pricing and full specs will be revealed at launch!