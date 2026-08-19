JSW MG Motor to launch rumored 'Hector Tomahawk' Aug 26
JSW MG Motor India is set to launch a fresh three-row electric SUV, rumored to be called the Hector Tomahawk, on August 26.
Recently seen out in the open with its final look, this EV will sit above the current Hector and is MG's first Indian model built on its flexible ADAPT platform.
Hector Tomahawk expected 69.2 kWh ₹20-25L
Hector Tomahawk sports a classic SUV vibe with slim LED lights, a closed grille, and big alloy wheels.
Inside, you can expect a beige minimalist cabin with digital screens for both infotainment and driver info.
Perks likely include ventilated seats, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, ADAS safety tech, and a powered tailgate.
It might pack a 69.2 kWh battery for up to 530km range and is expected to cost between ₹20-25 lakh (ex-showroom), taking on rivals like Mahindra XEV 9S and Kia Carens Clavis EV.