JSW Motors moves 1st-ever SUV launch from Diwali to mid-December
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JSW Motors is holding off on its first-ever SUV launch, moving the big reveal from Diwali to mid-December.
This delay is part of its bigger plan to introduce 15 new-energy vehicles over the next four years.
The debut model, likely called "Combat," is based on Chery's Jetour T2 and marks JSW's entry into the passenger car scene.
JSW SUV aimed at ₹30L-₹50L
Aiming for the ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh range, JSW's SUV will take on heavyweights like Mahindra Scorpio-N and Toyota Fortuner, with a design focused on both style and off-road practicality.
Production will happen at their Maharashtra plant, targeting up to 3.5 lakh units a year.
To support all this, JSW plans to open 120 dealerships and 150 customer touchpoints by April 2027, so you'll probably see a lot more of them soon.