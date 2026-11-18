JSW Motors is set to introduce its first-ever SUV, the Combat, in India on December 4. This plug-in hybrid promises a standout 1,100km range and is based on the Chery Jetour T2.

Production is expected to happen at its facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, with sales expected to begin in December 2026 or early 2027.

Pricing details are expected to be in the ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom) band, with prices and bookings likely to be announced around launch.