JSW Motors to launch Combat plug-in hybrid SUV in India
JSW Motors is set to introduce its first-ever SUV, the Combat, in India on December 4. This plug-in hybrid promises a standout 1,100km range and is based on the Chery Jetour T2.
Production is expected to happen at its facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, with sales expected to begin in December 2026 or early 2027.
Pricing details are expected to be in the ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom) band, with prices and bookings likely to be announced around launch.
Combat priced ₹30L-50L with 360hp
Expected to cost between ₹30 to 50 lakh, the Combat stands out with its rugged looks: think LED headlamps, chunky bumpers, and a trunk-mounted spare wheel.
Inside, you'll find a huge 15.6-inch touchscreen, level 2 ADAS for smarter safety, and a punchy Sony sound system for those road trip playlists.
Under the hood: a turbo-petrol engine plus two electric motors delivering serious power (360hp/610 Nm).
If you're into techy SUVs with long range and bold style, this one's worth keeping an eye on.