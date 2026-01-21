JSW Motors to launch Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid SUV in 2026
JSW Motors is bringing its first SUV, the Jetour T2 i-DM plug-in hybrid, to India just before Diwali 2026.
Built at their Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar plant with local assembly starting August 2026, the company will move to 80% localization from October.
Expected price? Some reports say around ₹40-45 lakh, though JSW MD Parth Jindal has said the company aims to play in the ₹15-30 lakh price point.
Specs at a glance:
The Jetour T2 is a roomy five-seater with a bold, boxy look.
It runs on a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine paired with electric motors (156hp/220Nm), and uses a three-speed DHT gearbox.
Its 26.7kWh battery gives you up to 130km of electric-only range and charges from 30-80% in just half an hour—pretty handy for city commutes.
Features & competition:
Inside, you get modern comforts like ventilated seats, wireless charging, a big 15.6-inch touchscreen (Snapdragon-powered), six airbags, driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot detection, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support and even a panoramic sunroof.
The T2's size puts it above SUVs like the Creta or Safari—so if you want something bigger and more tech-packed in the premium hybrid space, this could be worth checking out.