JSW Motors to launch Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid SUV in 2026

The Jetour T2 is a roomy five-seater with a bold, boxy look. It runs on a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine paired with electric motors (156hp/220Nm), and uses a three-speed DHT gearbox. Its 26.7kWh battery gives you up to 130km of electric-only range and charges from 30-80% in just half an hour—pretty handy for city commutes.

Features & competition:

Inside, you get modern comforts like ventilated seats, wireless charging, a big 15.6-inch touchscreen (Snapdragon-powered), six airbags, driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot detection, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support and even a panoramic sunroof.

The T2's size puts it above SUVs like the Creta or Safari—so if you want something bigger and more tech-packed in the premium hybrid space, this could be worth checking out.