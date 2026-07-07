June 2026 EV sales in India reach record 31,823 units
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June 2026 was a big month for electric cars in India: Sales jumped to a record 31,823 units, more than double what they were last year.
EVs now make up 7.7% of all passenger vehicle sales, showing that more people are making the switch to electric.
Tata Motors leads June Indian EVs
Tata Motors stayed on top with over 12,000 EVs sold, while Mahindra followed with strong numbers thanks to its electric SUVs.
Established automaker Maruti Suzuki and newcomers like BYD India are also catching attention: Maruti's first EV already sold nearly 2,000 units.
FADA's president summed it up well: Better affordability and growing trust are fueling this electric wave.