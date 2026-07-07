June 2026 EV sales in India reach record 31,823 units

Tata Motors leads June Indian EVs

Tata Motors stayed on top with over 12,000 EVs sold, while Mahindra followed with strong numbers thanks to its electric SUVs.

Established automaker Maruti Suzuki and newcomers like BYD India are also catching attention: Maruti's first EV already sold nearly 2,000 units.

FADA's president summed it up well: Better affordability and growing trust are fueling this electric wave.