June 2026 India EV 2-wheeler registrations up 52% Bajaj leads
Auto
India's electric two-wheeler scene had a major boost in June 2026, with registrations jumping 52% to 2,85,385 units.
Bajaj Auto grabbed the top spot, claiming 18% of the market with more than 50,000 new rides, up big from last year.
TVS Motor wasn't far behind, holding a strong second place with a 17% share.
Ather, Hero gain share, Ola dips
Ather Energy made waves too, bumping its share to 10% after almost doubling its numbers from last June.
Hero MotoCorp stood out as the fastest-growing brand, more than doubling its registrations and reaching a solid 7% share.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric saw its numbers dip compared with last year, a sign that more brands and better prices are shaking up the market and making e-scooters way more mainstream.