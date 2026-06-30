June 2026 India EV 2-wheeler registrations up 52% Bajaj leads

Ather, Hero gain share, Ola dips

Ather Energy made waves too, bumping its share to 10% after almost doubling its numbers from last June.

Hero MotoCorp stood out as the fastest-growing brand, more than doubling its registrations and reaching a solid 7% share.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric saw its numbers dip compared with last year, a sign that more brands and better prices are shaking up the market and making e-scooters way more mainstream.