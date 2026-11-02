Karma Automotive unveils 1,195-hp Eximius 1 hybrid bespoke program debut
Karma Automotive just pulled the wraps off its Eximius 1, a seriously powerful hybrid take on its Revero.
Revealed at the 2026 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, this one-of-a-kind car swaps the standard setup for a 6.2-liter V-8 plus electric power, putting out a jaw-dropping 1,195-horsepower.
It's not just fast, it's also the very first project from Karma's new Eximius bespoke program.
Karma Automotive Eximus 1 arriving 2027
The Eximius 1 is all about custom vibes: think carbon-ceramic brakes, Ohlins semi-active suspension, and a bigger carbon-fiber body.
Each car in this series is made in close collaboration with its owner, so no two are alike.
Set to be delivered in 2027, it also marks a final tribute to the Revero lineup while showing where Karma is headed next with exclusive, low-volume creations.