Karnataka passes bill ending EV tax exemption pending governor's assent Auto Mar 31, 2026

Karnataka has passed a bill to end the 100% road tax exemption for electric vehicles, pending Governor's assent.

If the bill becomes law, you're buying an EV, expect to pay a lifetime tax: 5% if your ride costs up to ₹10 lakh, 8% for those between ₹10 and ₹25 lakh, and 10% if you're splurging above ₹25 lakh.

This is all part of the new Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2026.