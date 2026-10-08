Kawasaki announces 2027 NAV 2+2 with 401-cc engine, 31km/h
Kawasaki has announced the 2027 NAV 2+2, and it's way more than your average golf cart.
With a punchy 401-cc engine, this ride can reach up to 31km/h and is built to handle more than just smooth fairways: think neighborhoods, resorts, campgrounds, private properties, and golf course adventures.
Four-seat NAV 2+2 priced from $9,999
The NAV 2+2 seats four and has rear seats that fold flat if you need extra cargo space for bags or gear.
It comes with LED lights, a color TFT display, USB charging ports, and a steel ladder-frame chassis developed with input from its Side-by-Side engineers, with independent MacPherson struts up front and a swing axle with leaf springs in the rear for smoother rides.
Available in Crystal White or Neon Yellow, it'll hit the market in early 2027, starting at $9,999.