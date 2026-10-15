Kawasaki bringing Z300 to India bookings expected October 19
Kawasaki is bringing the new Z300 to India, with bookings expected to open on October 19 and the official launch likely set for October 20.
Shown off in green and black at a Bengaluru dealer event, the Z300 is expected to be Kawasaki's most budget-friendly Z-series bike here.
Built on the Ninja 300 platform, it's aimed at riders looking for style without breaking the bank, and will go up against bikes like the Aprilia Tuono 457.
Sugomi design and 296cc twin-cylinder
The Z300 rocks Kawasaki's signature aggressive Sugomi design, a sculpted tank, and sharp triple-LED headlights.
It swaps out the old semi-digital display for a modern TFT screen with connected features and navigation, pretty handy for city rides.
The bike keeps some parts from the Ninja 300 but adds fresh tank shrouds for extra flair.
Plus, it's expected to be lighter and cheaper than its predecessor while still packing a punch with its 296cc twin-cylinder engine (39hp/26.1 Nm).