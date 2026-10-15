Kawasaki bringing Z300 to India bookings expected October 19

Kawasaki is bringing the new Z300 to India, with bookings expected to open on October 19 and the official launch likely set for October 20.

Shown off in green and black at a Bengaluru dealer event, the Z300 is expected to be Kawasaki's most budget-friendly Z-series bike here.

Built on the Ninja 300 platform, it's aimed at riders looking for style without breaking the bank, and will go up against bikes like the Aprilia Tuono 457.