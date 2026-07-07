Kawasaki cuts Ninja H2 power to 197hp for 2027

H2 borrows Z H2 SE engine

The new H2 will use the same 998 cc engine and exhaust setup as the Z H2 SE, including an extra catalytic converter to meet those tough regulations.

If you're into track days, good news: the wild Ninja H2R version keeps its massive 322hp since it's not street-legal.

In India, the road-going H2 isn't sold, but you can still find its sport-touring sibling, the Ninja H2 SX SE.