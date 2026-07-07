Kawasaki cuts Ninja H2 power to 197hp for 2027
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Kawasaki's legendary Ninja H2 is about to get a lot less powerful.
Thanks to stricter emissions rules, the 2027 model will drop from 240hp to 197hp, a pretty major cut for fans of its supercharged punch.
H2 borrows Z H2 SE engine
The new H2 will use the same 998 cc engine and exhaust setup as the Z H2 SE, including an extra catalytic converter to meet those tough regulations.
If you're into track days, good news: the wild Ninja H2R version keeps its massive 322hp since it's not street-legal.
In India, the road-going H2 isn't sold, but you can still find its sport-touring sibling, the Ninja H2 SX SE.