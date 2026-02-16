Kawasaki is offering discounts of up to ₹27,000 on these bikes

Kawasaki India is offering big discounts on the Z650 and Z650RS until February 28. The Z650 drops by ₹27,000 to ₹6.99 lakh, while the retro-styled Z650RS is down by ₹20,000 to ₹7.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Instant loan approvals and low down payments are also available No model-year restriction stated by Kawasaki.

Kawasaki dealers are also making things easier with instant loan approvals and low down payments—pretty handy if you've been eyeing a middleweight upgrade.

Both bikes are powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine Both bikes pack a 649cc parallel-twin engine with about 67hp and a smooth six-speed gearbox with assist-slipper clutch.

The Z650 leans sporty with 64Nm torque; the Z650RS brings classic style at 62.1Nm.