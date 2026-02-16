Kawasaki is offering discounts of up to ₹27,000 on these bikes
Kawasaki India is offering big discounts on the Z650 and Z650RS until February 28.
The Z650 drops by ₹27,000 to ₹6.99 lakh, while the retro-styled Z650RS is down by ₹20,000 to ₹7.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Instant loan approvals and low down payments are also available
No model-year restriction stated by Kawasaki.
Kawasaki dealers are also making things easier with instant loan approvals and low down payments—pretty handy if you've been eyeing a middleweight upgrade.
Both bikes are powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine
Both bikes pack a 649cc parallel-twin engine with about 67hp and a smooth six-speed gearbox with assist-slipper clutch.
The Z650 leans sporty with 64Nm torque; the Z650RS brings classic style at 62.1Nm.
What about the deal?
If you want a stylish middleweight bike at a friendlier price—and like easy financing—this could be your moment to grab one before the offer ends.