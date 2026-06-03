Kawasaki reveals 2 off-road bikes with fuel-injected 2-stroke engine

Kawasaki has unveiled two new off-road motorcycles, the KX327 and KX327X, for 2027. The bikes are powered by a completely new 2-stroke engine with electronic fuel injection. This marks Kawasaki's first foray into developing new 2-stroke models over 250cc in more than two decades. Both models share an aluminum perimeter chassis derived from the KX450F and weigh around 106kg.

Engine A look at the fuel-injected 2-stroke engine The KX327 and KX327X are powered by a 327cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The new fuel-injected two-stroke engine is a major departure from the carburetors traditionally used in hardcore off-road motorcycles. Fuel injection offers more precise fuel delivery across different altitudes and temperatures, with the ECU automatically adjusting fueling for optimal performance across the rev range.

Model comparison Key differences between the 2 models The main difference between the two models lies in their intended use. The KX327X is more suited for cross-country and trail riding, with a 6-speed gearbox with wider ratios, 21-inch front wheel, and 18-inch rear wheel. The KX327 is more motocross-focused with a closer-ratio 5-speed gearbox and a 19-inch rear wheel.

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Tech specs Both bikes come with KYB USD fork Both the KX327 and KX327X come with a KYB 48mm USD fork and Kawasaki's Uni-Trak rear suspension system. The braking hardware consists of Nissin calipers working on 270mm front and 240mm rear petal disks. Both models also get electric start as well as two selectable power modes for added convenience.

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