Kawasaki launches 135hp Versys 1100 in India at ₹13.89L

The Versys 1100 is all about making long rides easy: think upright seating, padded seat, adjustable windscreen, and a big 21-liter fuel tank.

You also get cool tech like three-mode traction control, ABS, selectable power modes, cornering management with IMU sensors for safer turns, plus full-LED lighting, and even a USB Type-C outlet.

At 257kg with an accessible seat height of 820mm, it's designed for riders who want both comfort and performance on their adventures.