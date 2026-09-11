Kawasaki launches 135hp Versys 1100 in India at ₹13.89L
Kawasaki just dropped the new Versys 1100 in India, priced at ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
This sport-touring bike packs a punch with its 1,099 cc inline-four engine, delivering 135hp and 112 Nm of torque.
It's built for smooth highway cruising and twisty roads, thanks to a six-speed gearbox and strong mid-range performance.
Versys 1100 comfort and safety tech
The Versys 1100 is all about making long rides easy: think upright seating, padded seat, adjustable windscreen, and a big 21-liter fuel tank.
You also get cool tech like three-mode traction control, ABS, selectable power modes, cornering management with IMU sensors for safer turns, plus full-LED lighting, and even a USB Type-C outlet.
At 257kg with an accessible seat height of 820mm, it's designed for riders who want both comfort and performance on their adventures.