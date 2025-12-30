Kawasaki launches 2026 Vulcan S in India at ₹8.13L

Powering the Vulcan S is a liquid-cooled 649cc parallel-twin engine making 61hp at 7,500rpm and 62.4Nm torque at 6,600rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The bike sits low (705mm seat height), weighs in at 229kg, and holds up to 14L of fuel. You also get telescopic forks up front, rear monoshock suspension, single disk brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS for safety, and an LCD display.

Should you consider it?

If you're looking to move up from smaller bikes or want something comfy for daily rides without going overboard on power, the Vulcan S is worth checking out.

Its E20 compliance future-proofs your ride a bit, while comfort-focused features like ERGO-FIT sizing give it an edge over chunkier or sportier rivals—making it especially friendly for newer riders or anyone prioritizing ease of use.