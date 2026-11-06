Kawasaki launches 2027 Z650 S in India at ₹7.59L
Kawasaki just dropped the 2027 Z650 S in India, now priced at ₹7.59 lakh, about ₹33,000 more than before.
The new look brings a redesigned LED headlamp, more prominent fuel tank extensions, and tweaks like a wider handlebar and higher 805mm seat for a more committed riding posture and better leverage while changing direction.
Z650 S 649 cc optional quickshifter
Under the hood, you get a punchy 649 cc engine (67hp) paired with a six-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper clutch for smoother rides.
There's a crisp 4.3-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, plus Kawasaki Traction Control for extra safety.
You can even add a quickshifter for clutchless upshifts if you're feeling sporty.
Available only in Pearl Blizzard White/Candy Lime Green, it's built to stand out, especially if you're after style and everyday performance in one neat package.