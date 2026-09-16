Kawasaki launches 2027 Z650RS in India at ₹7.83L ex-showroom
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Kawasaki just dropped the 2027 Z650RS in India at ₹7.83 lakh (ex-showroom).
It sticks to its cool neo-retro look and packs a punch with a 649 cc parallel-twin engine making 68hp and 64 Nm.
You still get the classic round LED headlight, dual-pod LCD dash, and that sturdy steel frame: basically, all the vintage style with up-to-date muscle.
Z650RS gets Kawasaki Traction Control
The Z650RS keeps things smooth with telescopic front forks and a horizontal back-link rear suspension.
Safety gets a boost from Kawasaki Traction Control, while dual front disks and a single rear disk handle braking duties.
Even after the previous model-year update's ₹14,000 price bump, it holds steady on price, so you're getting classic looks, modern features, and solid value in one neat package.