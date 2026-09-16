Kawasaki launches 2027 Z650RS in India at ₹7.83L ex-showroom

Kawasaki just dropped the 2027 Z650RS in India at ₹7.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

It sticks to its cool neo-retro look and packs a punch with a 649 cc parallel-twin engine making 68hp and 64 Nm.

You still get the classic round LED headlight, dual-pod LCD dash, and that sturdy steel frame: basically, all the vintage style with up-to-date muscle.