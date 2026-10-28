Kawasaki launches 2027 Z900 in India priced at ₹9.99L
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Kawasaki just dropped the 2027 Z900 in India, keeping the price steady at ₹9.99 lakh even with new GST rules.
The bike now comes in two cool new colors, white with a green frame and gray with a black frame, swapping out the MY2026 shades.
If you're interested, deliveries are expected to commence today.
Z900 5-inch TFT and cornering ABS
The latest Z900 keeps its sharp Sugomi design and tech upgrades from before, like the 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and cornering ABS for safer rides.
Under the hood, it still packs that punchy 948 cc engine making 124hp, along with solid suspension for a smooth experience.