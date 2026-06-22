Kawasaki launches 5 side-by-side vehicles in India ₹38L to ₹78.90L
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Kawasaki just rolled out its side-by-side vehicles in India, with prices ranging from ₹38 lakh to ₹78.90 lakh.
There are five models on offer, Teryx 4 H2, Teryx KRX 1000, Teryx KRX4 1000, Ridge Crew, and Mule Pro-FXT 1000 LE, all built for off-road adventures like farming, group transport, or just exploring rough terrain.
Kawasaki models off-road not E20 compliant
The top-end Teryx 4 H2 packs a punch with a 999 cc engine pushing out 250hp.
Other models offer options like four seats (KRX4), longer wheelbase (KRX), utility perks (Ridge Crew), and up to six-passenger seating (Mule Pro-FXT).
Heads up: none of these are road-legal or E20 fuel compliant; they're strictly for off-road use.
Kawasaki is clearly aiming at folks who want something niche and rugged for their adventures.