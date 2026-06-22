Kawasaki launches 5 side-by-side vehicles in India ₹38L to ₹78.90L

Kawasaki models off-road not E20 compliant

The top-end Teryx 4 H2 packs a punch with a 999 cc engine pushing out 250hp.

Other models offer options like four seats (KRX4), longer wheelbase (KRX), utility perks (Ridge Crew), and up to six-passenger seating (Mule Pro-FXT).

Heads up: none of these are road-legal or E20 fuel compliant; they're strictly for off-road use.

Kawasaki is clearly aiming at folks who want something niche and rugged for their adventures.