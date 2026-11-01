Kawasaki launches KLE650 middleweight adventure tourer for long road trips

This bike's all about comfort and versatility: think a sturdy steel frame, suspension for rough roads, 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with Dunlop tires, and handy features like cruise control and an adjustable windshield.

The SE version even gets a full-color TFT display.

Expect it in US showrooms around February 2027; base model starts at $8,799, while the SE goes for $9,999.