Kawasaki launches KLE650 middleweight adventure tourer for long road trips
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Kawasaki just dropped the KLE650, a fresh middleweight adventure tourer built for riders who love long road trips.
It packs the same 649cc engine as the Ninja 650 and Versys 650, but with tweaks like an electronic throttle and better intake and exhaust for smoother low- and midrange power.
KLE650 US arrival, base $8,799
This bike's all about comfort and versatility: think a sturdy steel frame, suspension for rough roads, 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with Dunlop tires, and handy features like cruise control and an adjustable windshield.
The SE version even gets a full-color TFT display.
Expect it in US showrooms around February 2027; base model starts at $8,799, while the SE goes for $9,999.