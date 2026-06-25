Kawasaki launches KLX230 S in India priced ₹2.19L ex-showroom

KLX230 S bookings open in India

The KLX230 S packs a 233 cc single-cylinder engine, delivering 19hp of power and 19 Nm of torque, enough punch for both urban commutes and weekend escapes.

It comes with a six-speed gearbox tuned for smooth low- to mid-range riding, plus switchable ABS for safety.

You get LED lights, a digital display, dual-purpose tires on wire-spoke wheels (21-inch front, 18-inch rear), and two color options: Lime Green or Battle Grey.

Bookings are open at Kawasaki dealerships across India starting today.