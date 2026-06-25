Kawasaki launches KLX230 S in India priced ₹2.19L ex-showroom
Kawasaki just dropped the KLX230 S in India for ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
With a lowered seat height of 830mm, it's a lot friendlier for shorter riders and beginners.
The bike is made to handle city streets and off-road trails with equal ease, so you don't have to choose between adventure and daily rides.
KLX230 S bookings open in India
The KLX230 S packs a 233 cc single-cylinder engine, delivering 19hp of power and 19 Nm of torque, enough punch for both urban commutes and weekend escapes.
It comes with a six-speed gearbox tuned for smooth low- to mid-range riding, plus switchable ABS for safety.
You get LED lights, a digital display, dual-purpose tires on wire-spoke wheels (21-inch front, 18-inch rear), and two color options: Lime Green or Battle Grey.
Bookings are open at Kawasaki dealerships across India starting today.