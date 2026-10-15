Kawasaki launches KLX300 XPL dual-sport in US at ₹6.17L
Kawasaki just dropped the KLX300 XPL in the US at $6,499 (about ₹6.17 lakh).
This dual-sport bike is built for long rides and comes ready with a tall windshield, handguards, and a rear carrier, so you're pretty much set to hit the road or trail straight from the showroom.
The XPL joins Kawasaki's KLX family alongside the standard KLX300, KLX300 DF, and supermoto-style KLX300 SM.
KLX300 XPL 292 cc adjustable suspension
Under the hood, you get a 292 cc liquid-cooled engine making 27hp and 25 Nm of torque.
The suspension has adjustable compression damping at the front 43mm USD forks and a fully adjustable link-type monoshock at the back for smoother rides on rough paths.
There's also an updated LCD display that connects to your phone via Kawasaki's Rideology app, plus a round LED headlight for better visibility.
Single radiator allows switchable front ABS
Kawasaki has improved reliability with updated engine parts and switched to a single radiator setup (instead of two), mainly to fit in ABS tech.
The front-wheel ABS can be turned off for off-road fun but resets when you restart.
Even with all these features packed in, it still weighs just 142kg, pretty manageable for an adventure bike.