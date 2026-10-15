Kawasaki launches KLX300 XPL dual-sport in US at ₹6.17L

Kawasaki just dropped the KLX300 XPL in the US at $6,499 (about ₹6.17 lakh).

This dual-sport bike is built for long rides and comes ready with a tall windshield, handguards, and a rear carrier, so you're pretty much set to hit the road or trail straight from the showroom.

The XPL joins Kawasaki's KLX family alongside the standard KLX300, KLX300 DF, and supermoto-style KLX300 SM.