Kawasaki launches unchanged 2027 Ninja 300 in India at ₹3.34L
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Kawasaki just dropped the 2027 Ninja 300 in India, now priced at ₹3.34 lakh (ex-showroom), that's a ₹17,000 bump from the outgoing 2026 model.
The catch? No changes to its design or performance; you still get the familiar projector LED headlamps and tall windscreen.
Ninja 300 296cc twin 39hp
The Ninja 300 packs a 296 cc parallel-twin engine making 39hp, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and dual-channel ABS as standard.
It skips fancy rider aids like traction control or ride modes, sticking with an analog tachometer while rivals like TVS Apache RR 310 and KTM RC 390 go digital.
Offered only in classic Lime Green, it's aimed at riders who value smooth power delivery and Kawasaki's sporty legacy.
Deliveries started in late July.