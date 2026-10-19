Kawasaki launches unchanged 2027 Z1100 in India at 12.79L
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Kawasaki just rolled out the 2027 Z1100 in India, but it's basically a repeat of the 2026 model-year bike: same sharp looks, same muscular Sugomi style, and no new features or upgrades.
The price stays at ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom), so if you were hoping for something fresh this year, you'll have to wait.
Z1100 retains Z1000's 1,099cc inline 4
The Z1100 keeps its legacy going as the successor to the Z1000, powered by a familiar 1,099 cc inline-four engine and the same mechanical setup as before.
There's still no premium SE version with fancy Brembo brakes or upgraded suspension yet, just classic Kawasaki vibes for now.