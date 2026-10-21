Kawasaki launches Z300 in India priced at ₹3.24L ex-showroom

Kawasaki just dropped the Z300 in India, priced at ₹3.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

It's the most affordable bike in their Z series and basically a street-naked spin on the Ninja 300, sporting bold Sugomi styling with that signature Z-shaped headlight and tank extensions.

You can pick from two color combos: Candy Lime Green/Ebony or Metallic Carbon Gray/Ebony.