Kawasaki launches Z300 in India priced at ₹3.24L ex-showroom
Kawasaki just dropped the Z300 in India, priced at ₹3.24 lakh (ex-showroom).
It's the most affordable bike in their Z series and basically a street-naked spin on the Ninja 300, sporting bold Sugomi styling with that signature Z-shaped headlight and tank extensions.
You can pick from two color combos: Candy Lime Green/Ebony or Metallic Carbon Gray/Ebony.
Z300's 296cc parallel-twin produces 39.4hp
The Z300 runs on a 296 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine (straight from the Ninja 300), putting out 39.4hp and 26.3 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch for smoother rides.
It packs dual-channel ABS, a comfy suspension setup, an LCD console for all your ride info, and a generous 17-liter fuel tank.
While it costs about ₹38,664 more than the 2026 KTM 390 Duke, Kawasaki is betting its twin-cylinder setup will win over riders looking for something unique.