Kawasaki returns to 2-stroke bikes with fuel-injected KX327 and KX327X

KX327 $9,099, KX327X $9,699

The KX327 is set up with a five-speed gearbox for motocross fans, while the KX327X packs a six-speed transmission made for cross-country rides.

Both bikes use an aluminum frame borrowed from the KX450F to boost stability and handling.

Riders get adjustable suspension, Nissin brakes, and customizable bars and footpegs, plus tech perks like switchable ECU maps and access to the bike's settings, ride logs, and maintenance reminders through Kawasaki's Rideology app.

Price-wise, they're pretty friendly: $9,099 for the KX327 and $9,699 for the KX327X, well below rivals like KTM's 300 XC ($11,849).