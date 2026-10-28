Kawasaki's KLE650 ABS arrives as a powerful middleweight adventure tourer

The KLE650 ABS and KLE650 SE ABS are powered by a 649cc engine, which is similar to the one used on the Versys 650. However, Kawasaki has lowered compression for these models.

The electronic throttle valves, intake, and exhaust have been revised to strengthen torque delivery below 4,000rpm.

On paper, this looks like a sensible move for a bike expected to spend time on loose surfaces as well as highways.