Kawasaki's KLE650 ABS arrives as a powerful middleweight adventure tourer
What's the story
Kawasaki has unveiled its new middleweight adventure motorcycles, the KLE650 ABS and KLE650 SE ABS. The models come with a rally-inspired design, a 21-inch front wheel, and long-travel suspension. They are positioned as a more trail-capable alternative to the Versys 650 while remaining a practical road-going tourer. The bikes are powered by a liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with DOHC and eight valves.
Engine upgrades
Power comes from a 649cc parallel-twin engine
The KLE650 ABS and KLE650 SE ABS are powered by a 649cc engine, which is similar to the one used on the Versys 650. However, Kawasaki has lowered compression for these models.
The electronic throttle valves, intake, and exhaust have been revised to strengthen torque delivery below 4,000rpm.
On paper, this looks like a sensible move for a bike expected to spend time on loose surfaces as well as highways.
Performance comparison
Can deliver a peak torque of 64Nm
The KLE650 ABS and KLE650 SE ABS are capable of churning out 70hp at 8,600rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 7,500rpm.
This makes it more powerful than the claimed output of the Versys 650 (66hp) as well as Ninja 650 and Z650 (67hp).
The bikes also get a high-tensile steel trellis frame for confident road handling.
Tech
Off-road switchable ABS and 2-mode traction control
The KLE650 ABS and KLE650 SE ABS come with a non-adjustable 43mm cartridge-style inverted fork offering 210mm of travel. The rear Uni-Trak setup provides 195mm with adjustable preload.
The motorbikes also get two-mode traction control, cruise control, and off-road switchable ABS.
There's an LCD display on the standard model while the SE variant gets a TFT screen along with a taller windscreen, metal-reinforced hand guards, USB-C charging outlet, and aluminum skid plate.