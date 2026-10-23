Kawasaki unveils 2027 KLX300 XPL ABS priced at $6,499

This bike is aimed squarely at Honda's CRF300L Rally and KTM's 390 Adventure R.

The Honda has a bigger tank and more wind protection but weighs more, so the lighter Kawasaki should feel nimbler off-road.

KTM's version packs in more high-tech features but comes at a higher price ($7,699).

The KLX300 XPL ABS seems perfect for riders who want something simple, affordable, and ready to hit any trail.