Kawasaki unveils 2027 KLX300 XPL ABS priced at $6,499
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Kawasaki just dropped the 2027 KLX300 XPL ABS, priced at $6,499.
It's a fresh take on their KLX300, now with a taller windshield, hand guards, a rear luggage rack, and handy upgrades like smartphone connectivity and switchable front-wheel ABS, all while sticking with its tried-and-true 292cc engine.
Affordable KLX300 XPL trail option
This bike is aimed squarely at Honda's CRF300L Rally and KTM's 390 Adventure R.
The Honda has a bigger tank and more wind protection but weighs more, so the lighter Kawasaki should feel nimbler off-road.
KTM's version packs in more high-tech features but comes at a higher price ($7,699).
The KLX300 XPL ABS seems perfect for riders who want something simple, affordable, and ready to hit any trail.