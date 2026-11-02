Kawasaki unveils Corleo robotic horse at 2026 EICMA Milan
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Kawasaki just announced Corleo, a robotic horse that blends motorcycle engineering with robotics, at the 2026 EICMA show in Milan.
It's a personal mobility device built for off-road fun while keeping things steady and classic Kawasaki style.
Corleo uses 150 cc hydrogen engine
Corleo runs on a 150 cc hydrogen engine that only gives off water, so it's eco-friendly too.
With its four-legged design inspired by animals and years of motorcycle know-how behind it, Kawasaki hopes to mass-produce Corleo and shake up how we get around.