Kawasaki unveils STX 310R jet ski with 310hp, $18,799
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Kawasaki just unveiled its new STX 310R Jet Ski, packing a massive 310hp with a fresh 1.5-liter supercharged marine engine, different from what you'd find in their Ninja bikes.
Built for speed and sharp handling out on the water, this high-powered ride comes in at $18,799.
No wake zone and 30-gallon storage
The STX 310R isn't just about raw power: it's loaded with features like a No Wake Zone button for chill cruising, launch control for quick getaways, and multiple riding modes to match your mood.
You also get practical perks: a big fuel tank for longer rides, tons of onboard storage (30 gallons), steering assists, a rearview camera, and deck cleats to tie up easily after your adventure.