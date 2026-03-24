Kawasaki Z650, Z650RS get limited-time price cuts: Check new rates

Both bikes share a punchy 649 cc liquid-cooled twin engine making 67hp, with the Z650 offering slightly more torque (64 Nm vs. 62.1 Nm on the RS). You get solid hardware: telescopic forks up front, rear monoshock, dual front disk brakes, and a lightweight trellis frame riding on 17-inch wheels.

The RS doesn't have direct competition right now

These discounts are similar to Kawasaki's New Year deals earlier this year but now come with fresh updates, like new colors and E20 fuel compatibility for the Z650RS (so it's greener too).

The RS doesn't really have direct competition in its segment right now, which makes this offer more tempting if you're eyeing something unique.